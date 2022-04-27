Saturday is Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Aroostook County

This Saturday, April 30th, Aroostook County residents have the opportunity to safely dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and medications.

As they do each spring and fall, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement, community and tribal groups in their bi-annual Drug Take Back Day to prevent abuse and theft.

Between 10 am and 2 pm on Saturday, you can take pills and other forms of medication to any number of local collection points. They cannot accept needles or sharps.

Maine is one of the top states that have disposed of the most prescriptions through the DEA’s Drug Take-Back Program. In 2021, over 52,000 pounds of unwanted medications were collected at sites across Maine.

Here are the local police agencies participating in Saturday's Take Back Day:

COLLECTION SITE ADDRESS CITY PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 NORTH STREET, STE 2 PRESQUE ISLE FORT FAIRFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT 18 COMMUNITY CENTER DRIVE FORT FAIRFIELD WASHBURN POLICE DEPARTMENT 1287 MAIN STREET WASHBURN CARIBOU POLICE DEPARTMENT 25 HIGH STREET CARIBOU LIMESTONE POLICE DEPARTMENT 93 MAIN STREET LIMESTONE ASHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT 17 BRIDGHAM STREET ASHLAND VAN BUREN POLICE DEPARTMENT 51 MAIN STREET VAN BUREN HOULTON POLICE DEPARTMENT 97 MILITARY STREET HOULTON AROOSTOOK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 25 SCHOOL STREET HOULTON MADAWASKA POLICE DEPARTMENT 428 MAIN STREET MADAWASKA FORT KENT POLICE DEPARTMENT 416 WEST MAIN STREET FORT KENT

You can find other collection sites in Maine and the U.S. at DEATakeBack.com

If you or someone you know is ready to stop using drugs, call 211 today. You can also text your zip code to 898-211 (TXT-211) to be connected with a friendly Maine-based specialist.