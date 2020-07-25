Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen’s ‘Bad F—ing Ass’ Music

Sammy Hagar has heard bits of Wolfgang Van Halen's upcoming record and he's a fan.

Last week, the Van Halen bassist wrote an Instagram post where he said he's accepted that the audience has pre-conceived notions of what an album by the son of Eddie Van Halen should sound like. Van Halen News Desk noticed that Hagar saw the post and left a comment.

"Wolfie, that’s a great answer," Hagar wrote. "And the only way you will ever be happy and satisfied is doing your own thing the way you hear it in your head and feel it in your heart! You inherited genetically enough talent for 10 lifetimes. Use it the way you want. P.S. I’ve heard a couple snippets and they are bad fucking ass!!! Hope I run into you someplace once we all get out of prison ha ha. Stay safe. Love to your mom & dad."

Wolfgang responded, "Thanks so much for the kind words, Sam! Can’t wait for you to hear it. Much love to you and yours."

The exchange represented the latest in the thawing of relations between the Hagar and Van Halen camps. It started in 2016, when Hagar sent a birthday wish to Eddie via Twittter, who responded warmly. The singer later said it was because he didn't want to hold any more grudges at this stage of his life.

"It just makes you stop and think that, you know, with my relationship with Eddie Van Halen and stuff that's always been in the toilet, it makes you say, 'I don't want to be buried with any regrets or bad vibes like that,'" Hagar mused. "It makes you want to be just friends with everybody and say, 'Hey look, forget it.'"