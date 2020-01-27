Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Whitesnake + Night Ranger Announce Summer Tour
Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Whitesnake and Night Ranger will be hitting the road together this summer on a 30-date U.S. tour stretching from early July through mid-September.
"I love some friendly competition onstage, and that's exactly what this is going to be," boasted Hagar. "[Whitesnake's] David [Coverdale] and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."
Coverdale, sharing the same enthusiasm, exclaimed, "The Red Rocker and the Snake??? OMG ... I wanna see that show myself!!! I'm a big fan of Sammy Hagar, [original Van Halen bassist] Michael [Anthony], [guitarist] Vic [Johnson] and [drummer] Jason [Bonham]. ...We're gonna have a blast together!! See y'all there, people!!!"
"Night Ranger is pumped to be on the tour with Sammy and Whitesnake. Night Ranger’s first tour was with Sammy, and the two Whitesnake guitarists Reb [Beach] and Joel [Hoekstra have both played in Night Ranger," added Night Ranger. "This gives the tour and ‘The Circle’ even more meaning to us! You can still rock in America for sure."
View the complete list of stops below and look for tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 31) at this location.
Space Between, the debut record from Sammy Hagar and The Circle, was released last year, ascending to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 charts. The position marks the highest spot attained by Hagar outside of his releases with Van Halen.
Meanwhile, Whitesnake will be touting last year's Flesh & Blood record, their 12th original album. Nightranger's latest record, 2017's Don't Let Up, was also their 12th.
Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Whitesnake + Night Ranger 2020 Tour Dates
July 09 -West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 14 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 15 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 18 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 23 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 - Salamanca, N.Y. @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Outdoor Venue
July 26 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
Aug. 07 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 08 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 11 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 14 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 18 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 19 - Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 21 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 22 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sep. 02 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 03 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep. 06 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sep. 08 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep. 10 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sep. 13 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sep. 15 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Sep. 16 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 18 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sep. 20 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
