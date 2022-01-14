Sammy Hagar’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Sammy Hagar has released some very famous songs but also several that even his most hardcore fans might not know about.

The video playlist embedded below starts with a quick overview of Hagar's 13 rarest B-sides, bonus tracks and soundtrack contributions, followed by YouTube videos for each song.

In a career that dates back to 1973 with Montrose's highly influential self-titled debut, Hagar has earned an impressive collection of gold and platinum albums both as a solo artist and as the second frontman for Van Halen. Hits such as "I Can't Drive 55," "There's Only One Way to Rock," "Dreams" and "Why Can't This Be Love?" have become classic-rock radio staples.

The much less famous rarities highlighted below include a pair of tracks left over from the particularly fruitful sessions for Hagar's 1982 solo commercial breakthrough Standing Hampton, his contributions to the soundtracks for Footloose, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Sylvester Stallone's arm-wrestling opus Over the Top, as well as songs released only on the Japanese version of his first post-Van Halen solo album, 1997's Marching to Mars.

You'll find an extended version of a track from what was intended to be his solo career farewell (1987's I Never Said Goodbye) and the only non-album B-side Van Halen ever released, a song Hagar helped complete over a decade after Eddie Van Halen first recorded it.

The playlist also includes two bonuses: A vinyl-only track from Chickenfoot's 2009 debut, and five as-yet unreleased songs from Hagar's brief stint with Journey guitarist Neal Schon in HSAS.

Sammy Hagar's Rarest Songs: A Playlist

