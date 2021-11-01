When it comes to the decades-long beef between Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth, Hagar says the feud is actually nonexistent.

David Lee Roth was Van Halen's original frontman and was later replaced by Sammy Hagar in 1985. Hagar has recently opened up about the bad blood between him and David Lee Roth. According to a recent interview with Hagar on 96.3 KKLZ's Mike & Carla Morning Show, he said:

To be honest with you, I have no problem with Dave.

Hagar thinks the issue lies with David Lee Roth and his competitiveness with him and his possessiveness of Van Halen. In the interview, Sammy Hagar goes on to explain that he had a solo career before Van Halen, but the band is all that Roth has.

Hagar has been the frontman of bands like Montrose and Chickenfoot as well as having Van Halen, while David Lee Roth only formed (and tried to start his acting career) his band, The David Lee Roth Band, post leaving Van Halen.

"I don't know what he's got going with me, but I think he always feels competitive. I think he feels like he has to raise his flag, like, 'I'm Van Halen.' 'Cause I had a solo career before Van Halen. I was in Montrose before Van Halen. I've had Chickenfoot," says Hagar. "Dave has got Van Halen, so I think he has to hold on to that kind of tight. But I don't care about that. If someone said, 'Oh, I never knew you [were] in Van Halen,' I'd say, 'Eh…'"

Although Hagar says they have no beef and he has no problem with David Lee Roth, he's often said things that make you think otherwise. Hagar has talked about how cringe-worthy Roth's performances were and how much of a self-centered showman he is during an interview with Inside With Paolo Baron.

In that same interview, Hagar states how Roth is total bullshit, and when he goes back home and isn't on stage, he's a totally different guy. According to Hagar, Roth isn't honest (but does entertain him) and Hagar has tried to be friends and respectful to no avail.

Hagar also added that Roth's voice hasn't aged well and that he enjoys watching him do stupid shit.

Sammy Hagar Speaks With 96.3 KKLZ's Mike & Carla Morning Show