Sale Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

The Boston Red Sox announced on Monday, March 30th that Chris Sale had undergone Tommy John surgery.

The left-handed pitcher underwent successful left UCL reconstruction. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, California..

Sale will miss the entire 2020 season and portions of the 2021 season.

