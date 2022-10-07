Officials say a 60-year-old man from Saint-Léonard, N.B., has died from injuries he sustained earlier this week when his vehicle struck a moose and went off the road and crashed into a garage.

Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash late Monday night on Route 144 in Saint-Léonard, according to Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard.



Through the investigation, police learned that the collision had occurred at around 9:05 p.m. when the driver, travelling west on Route 144 (Rue Principale), is believed to have struck a moose. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which drove through a ditch, and into the garage of a nearby residence, where it struck a vehicle that was parked there, Bouchard said.

The driver was transported to hospital with what were considered to be life-threatening injuries. There was no one else in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Ambulance New Brunswick and members of the Saint-Léonard Fire Department also attended the scene.

The RCMP reports the man passed away in hospital on Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.