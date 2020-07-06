Driver Uninjured in Car-Moose Collision Near Ashland

An Ashland man was lucky to escape uninjured after his car struck a moose in the early hours Saturday as he was headed towards Chapman.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports 27-year-old Robert Morrow was driving east on Route 163 (the Mapleton Road) around 4:00 a.m. when a moose entered the roadway. Morrow was unable to avoid a collision and struck the moose with his 2004 Kia sedan, according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

The moose went through the windshield and came to rest on the passenger seat and hood of the car. Morrow was alone in the vehicle and was not injured, Gillen said. The moose died on impact.

The crash happened about 45 minutes before sunrise in the unorganized territory of T11 R4 between Ashland and Chapman.

Deputy Sheriff Reid Clark investigated the crash. Morrow’s vehicle was towed from the scene.