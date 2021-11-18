Update - December 3, 2021: Calvin Patrick Burns-Smith was arrested on December 2 by the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old Saint John man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for dangerous driving, flight from police and assaulting a peace officer.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on Highway 1 near Prince of Wales on September 20th. Members of the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP stopped a suspected suspended driver and observed a firearm inside the vehicle.

The RCMP said the driver fled the scene in the vehicle, narrowly missing nearby police officers. The vehicle was seen going the wrong way on Highway 1, before exiting onto an off-road trail about five kilometres from the traffic stop.

Police later located the vehicle abandoned in a wooded area near Saint John. The man emerged from the woods nearby and surrendered to members of the Saint John Police Force and RCMP without incident. He was then transferred to RCMP custody.

Suspect disappears after being released from police custody

On September 21, Calvin Patrick Burns-Smith was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, and assaulting a peace officer. He was remanded into custody and later released. He pleaded guilty to the charges, but failed to attend Saint John Provincial Court on September 23 for sentencing. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Police describe Burns-Smith as being between 5’5’’ and 5’8”(about 17 centimetres) tall, and weighing between 145 and 160 pounds (about 70 kilograms) with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Calvin Patrick Burns-Smith is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).