Behold the Rush Pinball Machine in All Its Glory

A Rush pinball machine based on the Canadian prog-rock heroes is on the way from Stern Pinball, as was announced by the game maker last week. But now (as of Jan. 4), a video showing the game has emerged.

Indeed, Rush fans into vintage gaming will soon be able to roll the bones with the caress of a steel ball. Just like an anachronistic, arcade-dwelling Tom Sawyer.

Are you ready to try your hand at Rush pinball?

In an earlier teaser video that had yet to reveal the machine, song titles including "Bastille Day," "Fly by Night," "Limelight" and "Working Man" appeared onscreen, indicating the Rush tunes that will likely be used in the game celebrating the rock group.

Stern Pinball is related to its 1970s and '80s pinball predecessor, Stern Electronics, who had early arcade hits with games such as Stampede, Hot Hand, Quicksilver, Flight 2000 and others. Stern Pinball has previously made machines based on bands such as AC/DC, Iron Maiden, KISS, Led Zeppelin and Metallica, as well as for movies, TV and more.

Rush, who formed in 1968 and released 19 studio albums during their time together, stopped performing in 2018. Drummer Neil Peart died from brain cancer two years later. Earlier this year, guitarist Alex Lifeson said he's probably done with extensive touring. Bassist-vocalist Geddy Lee has started on his memoir.

Last month, a collaborative song emerged featuring Lifeson with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Metallica shredder Kirk Hammett. In October, the Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to Rush's music during a football game.

Over 40 million records sold. More than 40 years of unparalleled creativity. Countless sold-out tours. An impassioned global fan base. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Inductions into the Canadian and U.S. Rock and Roll Halls of Fame. Officers of the Order of Canada. Countless other awards and recognitions. That’s all very nice. For the three band members, however, it was never about the accolades. It was always about their music, their friendships, their band, their fans, and now: PINBALL!!! Stern Pinball, Inc. proudly announces a new line of pinball machines celebrating the iconic Canadian progressive rock band, Rush. Rush pinball machines are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models. Rush first burst onto the scene when its song, Working Man, crossed the pirate radio airwaves from Toronto, Canada to Cleveland, Ohio and then onto the rest of North America and the world. Their magnum opus, 2112, represents one of progressive rock’s greatest works. Rush’s music remains in constant rotation to this day. Absolutely uncompromising in every conceivable way, the band featured bassist, keyboardist, and lead vocalist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and the late drummer, percussionist, and lyricist Neil Peart. Stern’s Rush pinball machines, reflect the energy, excitement, and experience of a live Rush concert. In this epic music pinball adventure, players will travel with Rush through time. Immersed in exclusive Rush concert footage and guided by custom speech from Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, and fellow Canadian Rock Hall of Famer, Ed Robertson of the Barenaked Ladies, players will experience Rush and their iconic music as never before. This Rush pinball concert under glass features sixteen iconic songs, accentuated by sound and lighting effects. Songs include Headlong Flight, Far Cry, One Little Victory, Working Man, 2112, Tom Sawyer, The Spirit of Radio, Freewill, Cygnus X-1 (Book One: The Voyage and Book Two: Hemispheres), The Big Money, Subdivisions, Limelight, Fly By Night, La Villa Strangiato, Bastille Day, and Red Barchetta. Rush pinball machines include Stern’s new Insider Connected™ system, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in a variety of ways. Stern Insider Connected provides dynamic entertainment and player engagement features. Insider Connected also provides an operator focused toolset to drive location play and remotely manage every aspect of the machines. Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/. Travel back in time with Rush by shooting pinballs through a custom sculpted, electromagnetic Time Machine. Players will explore Red Barchetta, Subdivisions, and Fly By Night Multiball action. The Rush Premium and LE model pinball experience includes a motorized ramp with custom lighting effects and a custom sculpted Clockwork Angels Clock, inspired from Neil Peart’s bass drum from their Time Machine Tour. This motorized clock illuminates, and when it strikes midnight players will be transported to a Headlong Fight Multiball frenzy. Additional features on the Premium and LE models include a custom subway system, locking pinballs to unleash a high energy Far Cry Multiball. The ‘Dead End’ vertical upkicker propels pinballs up an additional wireform ramp return for non-stop pinball action. As an encore, a three-bank of musical drop targets guard a secret ball lock for players to discover an adrenalized Freewill Multiball to continue their musical pinball journey. Limited to 1,000 LE machines globally, the highly collectible LE version includes the Expression Lighting System™. With 96 intelligent RGB LEDs, the Expression Lighting System enables full color spectrum control. Positioned in pockets cut into the cabinet sides to provide color themed full playfield illumination, this integrated playfield lighting system is synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events. The LE version also includes an exclusive full color mirrored backglass inspired by Clockwork Angels, iconic custom cabinet artwork, custom high gloss and powder-coated guitar-shaped pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Stern Chairman and CEO Gary Stern.