Rush’s Geddy Lee Part of Star-Studded Canadian COVID-19 Broadcast

Rush bassist Geddy Lee, the Band’s Robbie Robertson, singer Bryan Adams and the Guess Who’s former lead singer Burton Cummings are among the artists appearing on Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, a Canadian television event saluting frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 90-minute program will air the evening of Sunday, April 26, across Canadian television, radio and streaming platforms.

Aside from the rockers, a wide range of celebrities from throughout the music, sports and entertainment worlds are scheduled to appear. The long list includes comedians Amy Poehler and Mike Myers, actors Kiefer Sutherland and Ryan Reynolds, NBA stars Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka, and recording artists Celine Dion, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber.

Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble is being billed as the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history. The event supports Food Banks Canada, with viewers invited to donate to their local food banks as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.

Canada’s broadcast event comes on the heels of similar efforts in the United States. The recent One World: Together at Home special -- featuring the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder and more -- raised almost $128 million for coronavirus response. The iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which took place in late March, reportedly brought in roughly $10 million.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague populations all over the world. The U.S. has more than 845,000 reported cases, with 46,972 deaths. Canada, meanwhile, has more than 42,000 confirmed cases and 2,147 deaths.