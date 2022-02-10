This April, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson will release the debut album by his new project Envy of None with singer Maiah Wynne, bassist Andy Curran and producer Alfio Annibalini. In celebration, the Rush icon is teaming up with Epiphone to give away an Alex Lifeson Axcess Standard Signature Les Paul to one lucky listener who purchases the album.

Fans will be able to enter the guitar giveaway via a QR code, printed on a ticket inside one of the CDs in the deluxe edition of the self-titled release. The contest brings to mind the Golden Ticket that allows children to enter the chocolate factory in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

See the guitar and listen to Envy of None's "Liar," followed by the artwork and track listing for the forthcoming album, near the bottom of this post.

The Alex Lifeson Axcess Standard Signature Les Paul retails for $899. The Rush rocker's namesake axe comes in a Viceroy Brown finish with Epiphone Ceramic Pro neck and ProBucker 3 bridge pickups, with coil-splitting options via push-pull volume controls. An included Graph Tech Ghost Floyd Rose system has Ghost piezo bridge saddles.

Read the complete rules of the contest. Envy of None arrives on April 8; pre-orders are available now. Learn more about Envy of None on Twitter and Instagram.

Rush's classic Signals album celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. An official Rush pinball machine is on the way soon. Lifeson recently collaborated with Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Metallica's Kirk Hammett on a Morello song called "I Have Seen the Way."

Epiphone Alex Lifeson Axcess Standard Signature Les Paul

Envy of None, "Liar" (Lyric Video)

Envy of None Album Art + Track List

1. "Never Said I Love You"

2. "Shadow"

3. "Look Inside"

4. "Liar"

5. "Spy House"

6. "Dog's Life"

7. "Kabul Blues"

8. "Old Strings"

9. "Dumb"

10. "Enemy"

11. "Western Sunset"