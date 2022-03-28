Roxy Music Announce 50th-Anniversary Tour for Fall

Roxy Music have announced a 50th-anniversary tour that will visit North America and Europe throughout September and October.

The trek launches on Sept. 7 in Toronto and runs through Oct. 14 in London. St. Vincent will open all North American dates except Boston.

Tickets for the U.K. dates go on sale to the general public on March 31, while North American dates go on sale to the public on April 4. You can see find more information on the band's website and see the full list of tour dates below.

The upcoming tour marks the first time Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have all performed under the Roxy Music moniker since 2011. Ferry, Mackay and Manzanera shared the stage at Roxy Music's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019, but Thompson sat out the ceremony due to his arthritis. (Original keyboardist Brian Eno, who will not play on the upcoming tour, refused to fly to the ceremony for environmental reasons.)

Roxy Music will further celebrate their 50th anniversary by reissuing all eight of their studio albums on vinyl mastered at half-speed. Their 1972 self-titled debut and its follow-up, For Your Pleasure, will arrive on April 1, with the remaining albums being dropped in pairs throughout the year.

Roxy Music 50th-Anniversary Tour 2022

Sept. 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 9 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 17 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 23 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 10 - Glasgow @ OVO Hydro

Oct. 12 - Manchester @ AO Arena

Oct. 14 - London @ The O2