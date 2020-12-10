Rolling Stones’ Rise to Fame Headed to ‘High-End’ FX TV Series

The first decade or so of the Rolling Stones' history will be dramatized in a television series coming to the FX network.

News of the as-yet untitled project comes via Deadline, who report that the network is in talks with Left Bank Pictures, the British studio responsible for the acclaimed Netflix series The Crown. Novelist and screenwriter Nick Hornby (High Fidelity) has been hired to write the teleplay. They're working on a two-season deal and Deadline defines it as a "high-end series."

The show is expected to tell the Stones' history from their earliest days up through 1972, the year they released Exile on Main St. It's being made with the approval of the band, who are letting the producers use their music in the program.

As October came to a close, Mick Jagger tweeted out 45 seconds of him singing a new track called "Pride Before a Fall." Its lyrics -- “It’s overweening, over eating, too much tweeting / And when my back is turned somebody will push you off the wall / And just remember that pride, it comes before a fall" -- appear to allude to President Donald Trump, whom Jagger has repeatedly criticized. But there has been no confirmation.

It's unknown if "Pride Before a Fall" is intended for a Jagger solo effort or the long-awaited first Stones album of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. The release of "Living in a Ghost Town" in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic led many to believe that it was on its way, but a few months later, Jagger revealed that they still needed to "get together and do a couple more sessions."

"We recorded a bunch of tracks at the same time we did ["Living in a Ghost Town"]," the singer said. "Actually I’ve been finishing off the vocals and some other instruments on them, and doing some mixes on them. So I’m working on it."