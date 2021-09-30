The Rolling Stones have recorded countless songs over the years, some of which never even made it to an album. But with anniversary reissues opening up a second chance to make a first impression, Mick Jagger and the crew are making the most of it. Currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1981 Tattoo You album with a remastered and expanded edition, the band has just revealed their cover of the Chi-Lites' "Troubles A' Comin'." Take a listen in the player below.

This newly expanded edition includes nine previously unheard tracks that all came about during the recording and promotion of the classic Tattoo You album. This version of "Troubles A' Comin'" was recorded in 1979 in Paris during the period when bassist Bill Wyman was still a prominent member of the band. It's a guitar-driven track that is bolstered by that Mick Jagger swagger.

If you like what you hear, the song itself is available via the platform of your choosing here. You can also go all in and pick up the full Tattoo You 40th anniversary box set that includes CDs, LPs and a limited edition picture disc. Get more details on the various packages and pre-order here. The Tattoo You 40th Anniversary set is due Oct. 22.

Meanwhile, the current Rolling Stones lineup is currently out on the road as part of their "No Filter" tour. Get dates and ticketing details here.

Rolling Stones, "Trouble's A' Comin'"