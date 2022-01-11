Rolling Stones’ 60th Anniversary Honored With Royal Mail Stamps

The Rolling Stones will be honored by the British Royal Mail with a new line of postage stamps in recognition of their 60th anniversary. The stamps will feature band photos and tour artwork.

“Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones," David Gold, Royal Mail Director of Public Affairs & Policy, said in a press statement (via Forbes). “They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with groundbreaking live performances to match.”

The collection, which includes eight stamps in total, incorporates photos of the band performing in several different venues across its long career: London’s Hyde Park in 1969, Tokyo in 1995, Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2017 and, most recently, East Rutherford, N.J., in 2019. Another miniature sheet in the collection features four more stamps: two with group photos and two with vintage tour posters.

You can see images of the stamps below.

“Since they began as a group,” the press release noted, “their singles and albums have produced a string of evergreen rock classics, powered by some of the greatest guitar riffs ever written.”

The Rolling Stones have now joined a growing lineup of British artists to be honored with a collection. The Beatles were the first in 2007, followed by Pink Floyd, Elton John, David Bowie, Queen and Paul McCartney.

The new stamps can be pre-ordered today via the Royal Mail and will go on general sale Jan. 20.

