Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Living in the Heart of Love’ Music Video

The Rolling Stones have premiered a new music video for their song “Living in the Heart of Love.”

The new video was shot in Paris and directed by Charles Mehling. It stars Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune eating, drinking, partying and clubbing their way through the city.

Late Stones drummer Charlie Watts makes several appearances, smiling wryly at the camera as he holds down a characteristically rock-solid beat. The video ends with the words “Charlie is my darling” superimposed over the Paris skyline.

You can watch the "Living in the Heart of Love" video below.

Initially unveiled in August, “Living in the Heart of Love” gave fans their first taste of the bonus material featured on the 40th-anniversary edition of Tattoo You. The previously unreleased song is one of nine tracks included in the deluxe package's “Lost & Found: Rarities” disc.

Tattoo You - which was originally released in August 1981 - saw the Stones completing song ideas that had been recorded then scrapped throughout the ‘70s. The band updated the tunes, giving them new life with additional vocal and instrumental parts. The album - which featured classic tracks like “Start Me Up,” “Neighbours” and “Waiting on a Friend” - went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the U.S.

In addition to a remastered version of the original LP, along with the aforementioned “Lost & Found: Rarities” disc, the 40th-anniversary edition of Tattoo You will include a complete concert recording, Still Life, taken from the Stones' 1982 performance at Wembley Stadium in London.

The box set is due to arrive on Oct. 22.