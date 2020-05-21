Roger Waters’ ‘Us and Them’ Concert Film Gets Digital Release

The Roger Waters concert film Us + Them will be released digitally on June 16.

Shot during the 2017 tour of the same name, Us + Them sees the Pink Floyd co-founder digging deep into his former band’s collection of material. The movie features songs from iconic Floyd albums The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall, as well as Waters’ 2017 solo album, Is This The Life We Really Want?

Us + Them received a limited theatrical engagement, screening in theaters across the world in October 2019. It will be available for fans to enjoy in their homes, via on demand or digital purchase.

Rolling Stone notes that the digital version of the film will include two additional tracks: the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb” and Waters’ 2017 solo single “Smell the Roses.”

“Us + Them is not standard rock ’n’ roll fare,” Waters previously explained. “Some in the audience may ‘yee-ha!,’ which is okay, but many will weep. That is what I hope for.”

He described the movie as a “call to action,” adding that “Homo sapiens stand at a crossroads – we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathize with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current homicidal death march towards extinction. Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

Waters had planned to perform extensively in 2020 with his This Is Not a Drill tour. The trek was scheduled to start in July but has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.