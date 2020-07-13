50 Rock Songs That Defined 2010

2010 was an interesting year for rock. Many of the bands who had dominated the previous decade started the new one on top. There are several acts here who also kept that momentum up in the 2010s, even despite finally taking significant breaks (we’re looking at you Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin).

The year also saw the not so overnight successes of The Black Keys and A Day to Remember, not to mention solid first impressions from My Darkest Days and Middle Class Rut. We had the last music from My Chemical Romance for some time and the first new music from Hole in over a decade.

Join us as we reflect on the Rock Songs That Defined 2010, looking back 10 years to see how music was shaping the decade to come. And if you want to listen to all the rock songs that defined 2010, check out our Spotify playlist here.