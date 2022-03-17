Rock Hall Tourney Round 1: Dolly Parton vs. Carly Simon

Rock isn't always about sound, sometimes it's about attitude as well. And while neither Dolly Parton nor Carly Simon are likely the first names that come to mind when you think of rock, both have certainly displayed some of that rebellious spirit within their own styles of music.

Straight up, Dolly Parton is a country music icon, having already earned entry in the Country Music Hall of Fame for a career that started with introductory 1967 album Hello, I'm Dolly. She's been a part of an astounding 65 studio albums, and even discussed recording a true rock album should she be inducted into the Rock Hall. While Dolly recently declined induction, she remains as part of the ballot.

Parton has transcended country music, finding success on the big screen as well and even turning up at more rock centric festivals like she did at Glastonbury in 2014. While her music may not be recognized as rock per se, some of the attitude extolled in hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5" likely resonate with a rock crowd. Plus, she originally performed "I Will Always Love You" before Whitney Houston and the song has since been covered by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale.

Dolly Parton, "Jolene"

Carly Simon, meanwhile, is one of the most popular singer-songwriters of the '70s and early '80s, also displaying a bit of rock bravado with hit singles such as "You're So Vain" and "Haven't Got Time for the Pain."

Simon's career has included the all-time earworm "Mockingbird" with James Taylor, one of the most popular James Bond themes in "Nobody Does It Better" and one of the most memorable commercial synchs with "Anticipation" for Heinz Ketchup. With 22 studio albums in total, including five Top 10 albums, Simon definitely made an impact on the music world.

But it's her badass call out on "You're So Vain" that has sparked one of the single most speculated about songs in the history of music, with Simon keeping the song's muse under wraps, only revealing it to a few friends and an auction bidder who kept the identity anonymous as a condition of the auction.

Carly Simon, "You're So Vain"

So which of these non-rock artists would you be most satisfied seeing in the Rock Hall?