Since its foundation in 1983, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has celebrated the biggest acts from throughout the history of music.

The inaugural class, which was inducted in 1986, featured some of rock’s great forefathers, including Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Little Richard and Elvis Presley. The criteria for enshrinement goes far beyond album sales and popularity. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President Terry Stewart summed it up in a 2010 letter. “Unlike baseball, football, basketball or hockey, statistics are not relevant," he said.

"To be eligible for induction as an artist (as a performer, composer, or musician) into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the artist must have released a record, in the generally accepted sense of that phrase, at least 25 years prior to the year of induction; and have demonstrated unquestionable musical excellence. We shall consider factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique, but musical excellence shall be the essential qualification for induction.”

Some fans argue that the Hall is too exclusive and alienates certain types of artists. Others claim the institution has allowed too many “non-rock” musicians into its hallowed halls.

Regardless of your opinion, everyone can agree that gaining enshrinement isn’t easy - and getting in multiple times is damn near impossible. Still, more than two dozen artists have pulled off the impressive feat of becoming two-time inductees. Only one man has ever earned enshrinement a third time: Eric Clapton, who entered the Hall as a member of the Yardbirds, Cream and as a solo artist.

We take a look at 26 Rock Stars Inducted Into the Hall of Fame More Than Once below.