Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos

The class of 2022 has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

It was a star-studded night in Los Angeles as the Hall’s newest members accepted their honors. Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem were among the artists inducted. With the exception of Simon, who sent a letter of acceptance which was read by Sara Bareilles, all of them attended and performed at the event.

The night’s star power extended beyond the honorees, as Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Alice Cooper, the Edge, Sheryl Crow, Pink, Lenny Kravitz and Janet Jackson all presented during the event.

Highlights from the night included a bevy of surprise guests. Dave Grohl joined Richie for a rendition of the Commodores "Easy," while Eminem's set featured appearances by Steven Tyler and Ed Sheeran. Bareilles and Olivia Rodrigo did commendable jobs honoring Simon, performing "Nobody Does It Better" and "You're So Vain." Duran Duran's opening set was memorable, if a little bumpy. After some technical issues, the band delivered a rousing performance, featuring songs from throughout their impressive career. As to be expected, Judas Priest brought the thunder during their powerful set, reuniting with some estranged band members in the process.

Parton was the final inductee honored on the night. The country icon's performance including guests Pink, Brandi Carlile, Crow and the Zac Brown Band. Many of this year's honorees shared the stage together at the end of the evening, collaborating in an all-star rendition of Parton's "Jolene." Springsteen and Mellencamp closed the event with a two-song tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis.

See all the sights from the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in our gallery below.