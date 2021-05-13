Robert Plant Announces 2021 U.K. Dates With New Band Saving Grace

Robert Plant announced a brief tour of England with his new band, Saving Grace.

The run launches June 22 in Tentbury Wells and wraps July 31 at the Underneath the Stars Festival in Cawthorne. Links to tickets are available at the singer's website. (Two of the dates included in a promo poster tweeted Thursday — and included in the list below — are not featured on the site.)

Plant debuted Saving Grace in February 2019 with a gig near the border of England and Wales. The band — featuring singer Suzy Dian, mandolinist and guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and guitar player Matt Worley and percussionist Oli Jefferson — staged numerous other shows throughout the year, playing a repertoire described as being "inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches."

The group mapped out their first U.S. tour in March 2020, but the trek was inevitably postponed — along with several other U.K. dates — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They paired the original announcement with a live snippet of their brooding take on Low's "Everybody's Song."

The former Led Zeppelin frontman has yet to announce an album with the group. His most recent studio LP is 2017's Carry Fire, the second LP with backing band the Sensational Space Shifters.

In a 2019 episode of his Digging Deep podcast, he noted that the latter group has accumulated "hundreds of hours of ideas, an unlimited amount of stuff that sounds amazing" but haven't figured out a direction for their next record. In an earlier interview with Classic Rock, he said the Space Shifters had approximately "40 different instrumental ideas" in contention for their next project.

Robert Plant 2021 British Tour

June 22 - Tenbury Wells @ The Regal

June 24 - Exmouth @ Exmouth Pavilion

June 25 - Poole @ Lighthouse

June 27 - Royal Tunbridge Wells @ Black Deer Festival

June 29 - Shrewsbury @ Severn Theatre

July 26 - Dudley @ Dudley Town Hall

July 31 - Cawthorne @ Underneath the Stars Festival

