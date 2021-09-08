Rob Zombie has been getting things ready for his reboot of The Munsters, a film re-do of the classic 1960s sitcom about a happy monster family. In updates from the filmmaker and musician over the last few months, viewers have been able to watch the construction of a replica of the vintage TV clan's 1313 Mockingbird Lane home. This week (Sept. 7), Zombie shared more photos that show the unmistakable house taking shape.

The Munsters movie, to be written and directed by the singer who usually helms horror films when he's behind the camera, will eventually be released in theaters and on streaming, as Loudwire previously reported.

See the new pics down toward the bottom of this post.

"The crew is hard at work bringing 1313 back to life," Zombie said of the images on Tuesday. "As you can see the iconic house is beginning to emerge. This talented group of carpenters and painters are trying to recreate every little detail perfectly. Stay tuned for more news."

The auteur's latest images follow other recent updates he's made of his Munsters progress, including a look at the costumes as well as the makeup effects for the reboot. And he's not just building one home — he's making a full Mockingbird Lane set.

The original Munsters premiered on CBS in 1964 and aired for two seasons, eventually wrapping up after a drop in ratings. The show follows the fictional lives of the Frankenstein-esque Herman Munster, his vampiric wife, Lily, her grandfather, their niece Marilyn and the couple's werewolf-like son, Eddie.

There's no release date for the movie reboot so far, nor have there been any casting announcements just yet.

But that doesn't mean Zombie followers and Munsters fans can't get excited about the film as the recognizable 1313 Mockingbird Lane roofline comes into view.

"BIG NEWS!" Zombie shared on Aug. 20 alongside an earlier photo of the house's wooden frame on location. "Direct from the set of THE MUNSTERS! Construction on the Munsters house has officially begun! Stay posted for more updates as this [iconic] structure returns to life!"

As for his music, Zombie just this year released his seventh studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. And over the last two decades, he's made horror pictures such as 3 From Hell (2019), 31 (2016), The Devil's Rejects (2005) and reboots of Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).

Now, he's clearly on his Munsters kick.