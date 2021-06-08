It’s Official: Rob Zombie to Direct Film Version of ‘The Munsters’

Rumors started to circulate in April that Rob Zombie might be involved in a reboot of the classic TV series The Munsters. Now comes word from Rob himself that he will indeed be directing a film adaptation of the popular '60s sitcom.

Zombie made the announcement via social media, stating, "Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress! #robzombie #themunsters #universalstudios."

The Munsters influence has translated to Rob's musical career as his biggest solo song "Dragula" was named after the vehicle from The Munsters TV series.

As tipped in Zombie's hashtags, the project will be housed at Universal Studios falling under their 1440 Entertainment home entertainment division. Given 1440's specialization in creating entertainment across non-theatrical platforms, it's likely the film will go straight to streaming services.

The original series centered on a family of monsters relocated from Transylvania to an American suburb where fish-out-of-water type situations would often occur. The original series starred Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Beverley Owen (who was later replaced by Pat Priest) and Butch Patrick. The series debuted in 1964 and ran through 1966 with 70 episodes airing.

Zombie has carved out a successful film directing career, primarily rooted in horror-based projects. On top of his trilogy - House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects and 3 From Hell - he's taken on two adaptations of the Halloween films and directed The Lords of Salem and 31.

Casting and release details were not revealed in the new announcement, but Zombie promised in his posting that more info would be forthcoming.