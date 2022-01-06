Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Celebrates 36 Years of Sobriety

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has now been sober for a total of 36 years and commemorated the milestone on Instagram, where he expressed gratitude for all the support he has received throughout the decades.

"One day at a time 36 years," wrote Halford, who echoed a common sentiment shared by recovered and recovering addicts, which is to take things one day at a time and be true to your intentions in the moment. "Thank you for your love," he continued, "you mean the world to me.”

The message accompanied a four-panel photo shared by Halford, which featured a black-and-white profile shot of him outdoors, a treble and bass clef depicted as fireworks and a coin with the words "one day at a time / to thine own self be true," "unity, service, recovery" and the Roman numerals for 36 (XXXVI) in raised etching.

Speaking with Spain's Mariskal Rock about his ongoing sobriety in a recent interview, Halford explained that temptations are still all around him, even 36 years later.

"I think about it all the time. It’s an addiction. When I’m watching the Phoenix Cardinals play on TV the other day, there’s constantly adverts for beer and for alcohol and stuff. And I know it’s there. And it’s a temptation. So you have to have all of the mental tools ready to get you through that instance. ‘Cause it’s all about instances," relayed the Metal God, who turned 70 over the summer.

Halford added, "And I live one day at a time. I’ve lived one day at a time for 35 years now [editor's note: the interview was conducted prior to the 36th anniversary of his sobriety]. And that’s all that matters. It’s the moment. You live in the moment – not yesterday, not tomorrow; it’s now. And you have to be ready for when that little beer devil comes on your shoulder and goes, ‘Come on, Rob. Have a little drink of beer.’ ‘Fuck off.’ [Laughs] Because I don’t want to feel that way again, man."

Congratulations to Rob Halford on 36 years of sobriety and may it long continue!

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Rob Halford on Staying Sober