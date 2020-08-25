ROAD TRIP WORTHY: A Walkthrough Light Festival At A Boston Zoo Will Blow Your Mind
As summer slowly comes to a close and the sun starts setting earlier each day, the lights will begin to shine brighter at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo. That's because they've unveiled an attraction never seen before in New England, a walkthrough light festival exclusively made with lanterns. With more than 50 different attractions to behold, it will serve as a new way to enjoy the zoo after the sun sets. What exactly can you expect? Let's take a closer look.