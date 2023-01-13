Reward Being Offered For Folks Who Can Identify These Alleged UMaine Sign Stealers

The University of Maine Police Department is asking for some assistance identifying a group of people who allegedly vandalized a sign and statue on the Orono campus.

According to the University Of Maine Police Department Facebook Page, both incidents took place in November of last year, just before the Thanksgiving break. And both times, the culprits were seen on video, which authorities used to grab some still shots of the people involved.

"In the first incident occurring on 11/20/22 around 12:13 AM, four males were seen on video destroying a $4000 sign in front of the Buchanan Alumni House."

"In the second incident, it was reported on 11/23/22 that a copper bear statue valued at $8,000 was stolen from Buchanan Alumni House."

The post goes on the say that a $500 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide legitimate information to the police that results in the apprehension of the alleged perpetrators.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Noel Santiago at (207) 581-4040 or email us at um.policedepartment@maine.edu."

The Buchanan Alumni House at the University of Maine is located on College Avenue. And according to its website , it opened in 2002.

"Buchanan Alumni House’s exceptional spaces have become the preferred location for many meetings, presentations, workshops, and other events."

