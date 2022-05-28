Red Sox Win Game 1 of Saturday Doubleheader 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on May 28th.

Nathan Eovaldi threw a complete game, picking up the win and evening his record at 2-2. He struck out 6, and walked 1 allowing 7 hits and the 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. It was his 1st career complete game

Bobby Dalbec came in the 6th inning, pinch hitting and hit a solo home run to give the Red Sox the lead and was the eventual game-winner.

Rafael Devers continued to smash the ball. He was 4-5 with a double.

Kike Hernandez was 1-5 and drove in 2 runs.

Xander Bogaert was 1-4 doubling in the 7th inning to extend his on-base streak to 26 games.

Christian Arroyo was 2-4 with a double and a RBI

Prior to the game the Boston Red Sox made some roster moves.

Appointed right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski as the club's 27th man for today's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

Placed right-handed pitcher Hansel Robles on the 15-day Injured List retroactive to May 25 due to back spasms.

Recalled right-handed pitchers Ryan Brasier and Phillips Valdez from Triple-A Worcester.

Optioned right-handed pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura to Worcester

The Red Sox and Orioles will play Game 2 Saturday night. Josh Winckowski is scheduled to pitch for Boston. The pregame starts at 5:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 6:10 on 101.9 The Rock.