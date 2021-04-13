Red Sox Win 7th in a Row Beat Twins Tuesday 4-2 [VIDEO]

Make it 7 in a row for the Boston Red Sox, as they rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins in snow flurries at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon, April 13th. This is the longest win streak since June 2019 when the Red Sox won 6 games. They have not had a longer win streak since 2018 when they had 3 streaks of 8 plus games.

Rafael Devers hit his 5th homer of the season in the 9th inning. In his last 4 games Devers is 7-16 with 4 homers and 10 runs batted in, homering in 4 straight games

The 7th, 8th and 9th batters Hunter Renfroe, Francisco Arroyo and Bobby Dalbec were a combined 5-10 driving in 3 runs.

Renfroe hit his 1st homer of the season, a solo shot in the 5th inning. Bobby Dalbec doubled twice and Arroyo also doubled, his 4th of the season.

Martin Perez started for the Red Sox and went 5.0 inning allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, striking out 2 and walking 3. He didn't get a decision.

Hirokazu Sawamura pitched a scoreless 6th inning and hasn't allowed a run this season - 5 games and 5.1 innings.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 7th inning and picked up his 1st win of the season.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched the 8th for his 2nd hold of the season and Matt Barnes pitched the 9th for his 1st save of the season. Barnes hasn't allowed a run yet this season in 5 games and 6 innings

The Red Sox and Twins will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 14th. Each game of the doubleheader will be 7 innings. The 1st game will start at 2:10 p.m., with the pregame starting at 1:10 p.m. The 2nd game, will begin 30 minutes after the 1st game is over.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-1 and 1.46 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Game 1 and Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0 and 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Game 2.

Hear both games with the pregame beginning at 1:10 on 101.9 The Rock.