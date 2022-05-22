Red Sox Win 4th Straight, Beat Mariners 6-5 [VIDEO]

This is the new look Red Sox! Down 4-0 after Garrett Whitlock got hit hard, the Red Sox didn't panic, got their offense in gear, received lights out relief pitching and rallied to beat the Mariners 6-5 for their 4th win in a row on Saturday, May 22nd.

Whitlock allowed career highs in hits (10), and earned runs (5) as he lasted only 3 innings. He struck out 3. In the 1st inning he allowed 4 runs on 6 hits.

From there the bullpen took over Tyler Danish (2 innings) and then 1 inning each from Jake Diekman, Hansel Robles, Matt Schreiber and Matt Barnes combined to hold the Mariners to just 2 hits. Schreiber got the win and is 1-0 and Barnes picked up his 2nd save.

Of note Diekman struck out all 3 batters he faced in the 6th inning. Schreiber struck out 2 in the 8th inning and hasn't allowed a earned run in his 20 appearances this season.

Rafael Devers crushed 2 homers, a solo shot in the 3rd inning, and a 2-run homer in the 5th inning to give the Red Sox a 5-4 lead. He finished 3-4. Devers has 9 homers on the season.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4 and hit the go-ahead RBI in the 8th inning.

Franchy Cordero tripled in the 8th inning and scored on Vazquez's RBI.

Trevor Story was 0-3 but did have a RBI thanks to a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning. It was his 12th RBI in the last 3 games. He leads the Red Sox with 28 runs batted in.

Manager Alex Cora on the win

The Red Sox and Mariners play the final game of the 4-game series Sunday afternoon. Pregame starts at 12:35 with the 1st pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock.