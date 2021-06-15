Red Sox Walk-Off with Win Over Blue Jays 2-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night, June 14th on Rafael Devers 1 out single off the Green Monster, driving in Alex Verdugo to give the Red Sox the 2-1 win and snapping a 2 game losing streak.

After the Red Sox' pitching staff had been torched the last 2 days, Nathan Eovaldi showed why he is the ace. He went 6.2 innings, allowing just 3 hits, 0 runs while striking out 4 and walking 1. He retired the first 10 batters he faced before allowing a 1 out single in the 4th inning to Bo Bichette.

Josh Taylor came on in relief facing 4 batters and striking out 3.

Matt Barnes came on for the save in the 9th inning, and struck out the first 2 batters he faced before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-tying solo homer. He then struck out Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning. Barnes has struck out 50 of the 103 batters he's faced this year.

Devers ended up 2-4.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a double and run batted in.

Marwin Gonzalex was 2-3

For Toronto, Guerrerero's homer was his major league leading 22nd. Marcus Semien's 26 game hitting streak was snapped. It was the major league's longest since Dexter Fowler had a 27 game hitting streak in 2015.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

Earlier in the day, the Red Sox acquired pitcher Yacksel Rios from the Mariners for cash. Designated right handed pitcher Ryan Weber for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Called up infielder Michael Chavis from Triple-Worcester for Monday's game.

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 Monday night, so the Red Sox remain in 2nd place 3 games behind the Rays.

Boston opens a 2 game series with the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday night. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 6:20 and first pitch at 7:20 on 101.9 The Rock.