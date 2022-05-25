Red Sox Tee Off on White Sox – Win 16-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox set a season high of 19 hits as they pounded the Chicago White Sox 16-3 on Tuesday night, May 24th to win their 6th game in a row.

Every batter in the starting lineup had at least 1 hit and the Red Sox blasted 4 home runs.

Kike Hernandez started the hit parade with a lead-off home run. He ended the night 2-6, with a double to go with his 2nd homer of the season.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a home run in the 4th inning. The homer was his 10th of the year.

JD Martinez was 4-5. He had a double.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-4 with his 9th double of the season.

Alex Verdugo was 1-5 with his 7th double of the season.

Trevor Story continued his hot-streak at the plate. He was 2-6 with a 3-run home run, his 8th of the season in the 1st inning. He drove in 4 runs in the game.

Franchy Cordero was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in.

Christian Vazquez was 3-5 with 4 runs batted in. He hit a 3-run homer in the 5th inning.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 2-4 with his 12th double of the season.

Meanwhile Nick Pivetta went 6.0 innings allowing 5 hit and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 2 to pick up the win and improve to 3-4 on the season.

Hirakazu Sawamura, Matt Barnes and Tyler Danish each pitched a scoreless inning in relief to close out the game for Boston.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and White Sox play game 2 of the 3-game series Wednesday night. Pregame starts at 7:10 and 1st pitch at 8:10 p.m. with Rich Hill set to start for the Red Sox on 101.9 The Rock.