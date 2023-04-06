Red Sox Swept by Pittsburgh Lose 4-1 on Wednesday

The Boston Red Sox were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, April 5, losing 4-1 at Fenway Park to conclude their opening homestand with a record of 2-4.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images loading...

The Red Sox' bats were as cold as the temperature, which was 41 degrees a game-time. They only managed 5 hits. In the last 2 games they have combined for 2 runs and 9 hits, after averaging 8.25 runs per game and 11.5 hits per game over their 1st 4 games.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images loading...

Christian Arroyo was 2-3 with a RBI in the 7th inning.

Tristan Casas was 1-4 with a double in the 7th.

Justn Turner was 1-3 with a single.

It looked like the Red Sox had tied the game in the bottom of the 7th inning. Reese McGuire pinch-hitting hit a ball down the right field line that was initially called a 3-run home run that would have tied the game. But upon further review, it was clearly shown to have been to the foul side of the Pesky Pole and the home run was disallowed. McGuire then struck out with 2 on to end the inning.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images loading...

Corey Kluber went 5 innings allowing just 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 1. He allowed a lead off solo home in the 4th to Carlos Santana before retiring the final 6 batters he faced.

Boston had 1 stolen base while Pittsburgh swiped 2, meaning the Red Sox have now allowed 14 stolen bases over their 1st 6 games.

Boston heads to Detroit for the Tigers' home opener on Thursday afternoon. Chris Sale is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. Hear the pregame starting at 12:10 with the 1st pitch at 1:10 on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County!