Red Sox Sweep Twins 3-2 and 7-1 Run Win Streak to 9 Games [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox swept the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, April 14th winning game 1 by the score of 3-2 and then Game 2 by the score of 7-1. Both games were 7 innings and Boston's win streak now stands at 9 games!

In Game 1 Boston scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning. Minnesota scored their 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd.

Nathan Eovaldi picked up the win and is now 2-1 on the season. He went 5 innings, allowing the 2 runs and struck out 3 while giving up 5 hits. Darwinzon Hernandez pitched the 6th inning and Matt Barnes pitched the 7th, earning his 2nd save in as many days. He struck out 2 . Barnes has yet to allow a run this season.

Alex Verdugo had the play of the game with a diving catch to end the game in the bottom of the 7th inning with the tying run at 2nd base.

Christian Arroyo leading off and playing 2nd base was 2-4 with a run batted in and a double, his 5th of the year.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a 2 doubles,his 3rd and 4th of the year.

All together in game 1 the Red Sox had 11 hits but left a whopping 12 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the top of the 7th inning.

In Game 2, Eduardo Rodriguez went 5.0 innings picking up his 2nd win of the season (2-0), striking out 5, walking 1 and allowing 5 hits and 1 run. Garrett Whitlock pitched the 6th inning, not allowing a hit and striking out 1.

Eduard Bazardo called up to be the 27th man for the doubleheader, made his major league debut, pitching the 7th inning striking out 1 and walking 2.

Alex Verdugo hit his 2nd homer of the season in the 7th inning and was 3-4, driving in 3 runs.

Rafael Devers was 2-4, with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Boston is now 9-3. They will play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, in the final game of the 4 game series. The pregame begins at 12:10 with the first pitch at 1:10 on 101.9 The Rock.

Boston then returns to Fenway Park, for 10 games with 4 games against the Chicago White Sox April 16-19, the Toronto Blue Jays April 20-21 and then 4 games with the Seattle Mariners April 22-25.