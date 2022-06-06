Red Sox Sweep Oakland Win Sunday 5-2 and Move to .500 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox swept the Oakland A's, winning Sunday 5-2. The win moved the Red Sox to .500 as their record improved to 27-27. The last time Boston was at .500 was on April 22nd when they were 7-7. And if the season ended today, they would be in the playoffs, as they own the 3rd wild card spot.

Sunday Rich Hill picked up the win and is now 2-3 on the season. He went 6.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Matt Schreiber and Tyler Danish each pitched a scoreless inning. Ryan Brasier allowed a run on 2 hits in the 9th inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-3, hitting his 12th homer of the season and drive in 2 runs.

Franchy Cordero, dubbed by Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione the "Sunday Slugger" hit his 3rd homer a 3-run shot in the 6th inning to give the Red Sox a 4-1 lead. All 3 of Cordero's home runs have come on Sundays!

Bobby Dalbec had a double.

If you listened to the game from the start, the National Anthem was played on a saw! Here's the video

The Red Sox now travel to Anaheim to take on the Angels for a 4-game series. Michael Wacha is scheduled to pitch for Boston. The pregame starts at 8:38 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 9:38 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.