Red Sox Snap 4 Game Losing Streak Beat Rays 5-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 4 game losing streak on Wednesday, August 5th beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida 5-0 as they received good starting pitching from Martin Perez and Michael Chavis snapped out of his hitting slump going 3-4.

Chavis went 3-4 with a 2-run homer, his 2nd of the season in the 6th inning.

Alex Verdugo hit his 1st homer as a Red Sox, in the 4 inning, a 2-run homer.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4, with a double and JD Martinez also had a double.

Meanwhile on the mound Perez went 5.0 innings allowing just 4 hits and striking out 4 while walking 3. It was his 1st win at Tropicana Field and he improved to 2-1 on the season.

Ryan Brewer, Austin Brice, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman each pitched 1 inning of no hit relief for the Red Sox

The Red Sox are now 4-8 on the season and are off on Thursday. They return home to host a series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Friday night's pregame starts at 6:30 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 on AM 1370 WDEA.

Tampa Bay 5-7 is off on Thursday before opening a series at home against the New York Yankees.