Red Sox Shutout by Baltimore 10-0 [VIDEO]

Everytime the Red Sox look like they're going to climb to .500 they lose, and that was the case Monday night when the Sox's bats went cold and Rich Hill didn't have his best stuff on the mound. The Red Sox lost to the Orioles 10-0.

Hill lasted 4.0 innings and was tagged for 7 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 2.

Hirakazu Sawamura, recalled earlier in the day from Worcester when Matt Strahm was placed on the COVID list, went 2.0 innings, retiring all 6 batters he faced.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 7th and 8th innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th and gave up 3 runs on 3 hits, including Anthony Santander's 9th homer of the season.

Christian Vazquez was 1-3 with a double. He is 10-20 with 4 doubles in his last 5 games.

Trevor Story was 1-2. In his last 11 games he is batting .286 with 12 runs scored and 21 runs batted in.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-3 with a double. He was 7-17 (.412) with 4 doubles and 5 runs batted in, in the 5 game series against the Orioles.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds open a quick 2-game series at Fenway Park Tuesday night. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.