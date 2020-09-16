Red Sox Shut Out Marlins 2-0 as Houck Shines in Debut [VIDEO]

Red Sox rookie Tanner Houck made his major league debut, striking out 7 and allowing just 2 hits as he picked up his first Major League win, as the Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Tuesday night.

Houck walked 3, and threw 86 pitches, 49 strikes in 5 innings. Dylan Covey followed with 2 innings of hitless relief, before Ryan Brasier threw the 8th inning and Matt Barnes pitched the 9th for his 7th save of the season.

Corey Dickerson singled to left-center in the first bat against Houck, but Yairo Muñoz threw him out at 2nd base when he tried to stretch the hit to a double.

Xander Bogaerts had 2 of Boston's 7 hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers each had a double for Boston.

Boston and Miami will play the 2nd game of the 3 game series Wednesday night