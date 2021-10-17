Red Sox Set MLB Record with 2 Grand Slams – Return to Fenway Tied 1-1 with Houston [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox sent Major League Baseball history Saturday afternoon, with 2 grand slams, 1 in the 1st inning and 1 in the 2nd inning, cruising to a 9-5 victory over the Houston Astros to tie the best-of-7 series 1-1, with Game 3 Monday night.

In the 1st inning it was JD Martinez who put Boston up 4-0

And that was followed by Rafael Devers grand slam in the 2nd inning, to put the Red Sox up 8-0.

Oh, and then Kike Hernandez hit a solo shot in the 4th inning to make it 9-0 at the time.

Hernandez, continues to rake pitchers in the playoffs. He's now hit 5 home runs this postseason, 3 against the Astros. He finished the night 2-4.

Xander Bogaerts got untracked and was 2-4 with a double.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a double.

Kyle Schwarber batting leadoff was 1-4 but set the tone in the 1st inning with a leadoff double, and scored on JD's grand slam!

On the mound Nathan Eovaldi picked up the win, going 5.1 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Adam Ottavino came on, getting the final 2 outs in the 6th, striking out 1.

Garrett Whitlock pitched the 7th and 8th innings, striking out 2 and not allowing a hit.

Darwinzon Hernandez allowed 2 home runs and 2 runs in getting the 1st 2 outs of the 9th inning, before Ryan Brasier closed out the game, getting the final out.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The series now returns to Fenway Park for 3 games on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday Sunday's pregame begins at 7:08 with the 1st pitch at 8:08. Hear the games on AM 1370 WDEA.