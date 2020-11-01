Red Sox Reinstate 6 from Injured List

The Boston Red Sox reinstated 6 players from the Injured List to the 40 man roster on Saturday afternoon, October 31st. The Red Sox 40 man roster is now at 37

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia and left-handed pitcher Chris Sale were reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi, right-handed pitcher Colten Brewer, and left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart were reinstated from the 45-day injured list.

Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was reinstated from the injured list.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (37)

PITCHERS (21): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Chris Mazza, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Jeffrey Springs, Robert Stock, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber

CATCHERS (3): Deivy Grullón, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (8): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Dustin Pedroia

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez, Yairo Muñoz, Alex Verdugo, Marcus Wilson