Red Sox Reduce Roster to 28

Following Wednesday night's 5-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Red Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Matt Hall and right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza to the club's Alternate Training Site at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island



Mazza appeared in 1 game for the Red Sox throwing 2.2 innings in relief, striking out 3 and didn't allow a run. Hall appeared in 2 games, starting 1 game, and had a 0-1 record. He threw 4.2 innings, striking out 5 and had a ERA of 15.43

The Red Sox have 28 players on their active roster, 39 players on their 40-man roster, and 60 players in their Club Player Pool.

BOSTON RED SOX ACTIVE ROSTER (28)

PITCHERS (14): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Zack Godley, Heath Hembree, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Jeffrey Springs, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (7): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, Alex Verdugo

The Red Sox are off on Thursday, August 6th before opening a 3 game series at home on Friday, August 7th against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hear the pregame on AM 1370 WDEA beginning at 6:30 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 p.m.