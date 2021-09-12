Red Sox Rally to Beat the White Sox in 10 Innings 9-8 [VIDEO]

After the Red Sox scored 7 runs in the top of the 3rd inning to take a 7-2 lead you'd be excused to think they were going to coast to a victory. Instead they needed a run in the 8th inning to tie the score at 8-8, and the 10th inning to win the game 9-8 over the White Sox Saturday night

Of course it wouldn't be the Red Sox without another player being placed on the COVID list. This time Danny Santana was placed on the list, and the Red Sox recalled Jack Lopez

<

The big blast in the 3rd inning was a 3-run home by Travis Shaw, his 9th of the season. He ended up 2-5 with 4 runs batted in.

Connor Seabold started for the Red Sox, and went 3 innings, allowing 2 runs and walking 2, He escaped a couple of jams thanks to 2 double plays

Alex Cora brought in Garrett Richards who had been lights out in the bullpen. He ended up pitching 2/3 of an inning as he walked 2 and struck out 1 and allowed 2 hits. He gave up 5 runs, but were all unearned thanks to a Rafael Devers error. But, the score was tied 7-7 after 4 innings.

Ryan Brasier allowed the lead run to score in the 5th inning. He went 1.1 inning allowing 2 hits, striking out 1 and walking 1.

Hansel Robles pitched the 6th inning, striking out 1 and allowing just 1 hit

Michael Feliz pitched the 7th inning, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 1.

Garrett Whitlock pitched the 8th and 9th innings and picked up the win. He allowed just 1 hit. He was credited with the win and is 8-3 on the season.

Josh Taylor closed out the game for his 1st major league save, striking out 2.

Kike Hernande was 2-5 with a double

Bobby Dalbec was 1-5 but flashed some leather at 1st base.

Christian Vazquez was 2-3 witha huge double off of Craig Kimbrel.

For the White Sox Leury Garcia hit his 4th homer of the season off of Seabold in the 2nd inning

Yasmani Grandal hit his 20th homer off of Brasier to give the White Sox a 8-7 lead.

Luis Robert, batting leadoff was 4-5 with 3 doubles

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

In other games affecting the Wild Card, Toronto beat Baltimore in a slugfest 11-10 and 11-2. The A's lost to the Rangers 8-6. The Mets beat the Yankees 8-7 and the Mariners lost to the Diamondbacks 7-3. So the Red Sox still own the top wild card spot. The Yankees and Blue Jays are tied for the 2nd wild card spot. Oakland and Seattle are 2 games back.

The Red Sox and White Sox play the final game of the series Sunday afternoon. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to come off the COVID list and start for Boston. Pregame starts at 1:10 with the 1st pitch at 2:10 on AM 1370 WDEA