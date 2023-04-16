Red Sox Rally to Beat Angels 9-7

The Boston Red Sox rallied from a 4-0 deficit and beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 Saturday for their 2nd win in a row. Yu Chang was the offensive hero, going 2-4 with his 1st homer of the season, driving in 4 runs and breaking out of a 0-28 slump. It was Jackie Robinson Day, with all the players wearing #42 in honor of Robinson.

Gio Urshela had given the Angels a 4-0 lead with a grand-slam homer in the top of the 1st. He ended up 2-5 driving in 5 runs.

For Boston, Chang hit the 2-run blast in the 4th inning and then added a 2-run single in the 8th inning, when Boston scored 3 runs, aided by 2 catcher's interference calls.

Rafael Devers was 1-5 with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 1st inning. It was his 7th homer of the season. In the last 7 games he's hit 6 homers and driven in 12 RBIs.

Connor Wong was 2-3 with a double.

Rob Refsnyder was 2-3, walking twice and had a double. He drove in 2 runs.

Nick Pivetta went 4.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 6 runs, walking 3 and striking out 4.

Ryan Brasier picked up the win in relief, his 1st win since 2021.

Kenley Jansen picked up his 395th career save, and 4th of the season, retiring the Angels in order in the 9th.

Mike Trout was 3-4 with a pair of doubles and Shohei Ohtani was 2-4 for the Angels. Ohtani now has the Major League's longest on-base streak, at 36 games, dating back to 2022.

Boston and Los Angeles will play game 3 of the 4-game series Sunday afternoon. The pregame starts at 12:35 with the 1st pitch at 1:35 on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.