Red Sox Rally for 33rd Come-From-Behind Victory Beat Blue Jays Monday 5-4 [VIDEO]

If you haven't jumped on the Red Sox bandwagon this year, it may be time! There's something special about the 2021 team, as evidenced on Monday night. Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the 8th inning, Alex Verdugo blasted a 2-run home run, to give the Red Sox their league leading 33rd come-from-behind victory Monday night at Fenway Park.

Verdugo's homer was his 10th of the season. On the night he wasa 2-4 with 3 runs batted in.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 and hit his 27th homer of the season in the bottom of the 3rd to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead at the time. He now has 5 homers in his last 7 game and an AL-leading 8 home runs in the month of July

Hunter Renfroe was 2-3 with a double and reached base 3 times as he walked once.

JD Martinez had a double.

Nick Pivetta started for Boston and went 4.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Phillips Valdez came on in relief and went 2.1 innings, striking out 2 and allowing 2 hits.

Adam Ottavino picked up the win, throwing the 8th inning and is now 3-3.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities.

For Toronto Bo Bichette his 18th homer a 2-run shot that gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead

Vladamir Guerrero Jr. was 2-4 with a run batted in.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Red Sox are now 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays who were idle on Monday. The Rays and Yankees open a 3-game series on Tuesday night. The Red Sox and Blue Jays play game 2 of the 4-game series Tuesday night.