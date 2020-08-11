Red Sox Rally Falls Short – Lose to Rays 8-7 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night, August 10th, losing 8-7. The Red Sox scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th, but came up short in a game that lasted 4 hours and 24 minutes.

JD Martinez had a breakout night, going 3-4 with his 1st homer of the year, a solo shot that went over the Green Monster in the 3rd inning. He walked once, and scored 2 runs.

Kevin Plawecki, playing catcher was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in. He has hit safely in all 4 games he's started as catcher in 2020

Jonathan Arauz starting at 3rd base, recorded his 1st major league hit with a single in the 5th inning. He ended the night batting 3-4 with a RBI.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-5 with a double and run batted in. He's batting .382 with a .500 on base percentage in his last 11 games.

Michael Chavis, after a 0-25 stretch, has 7 hits in his last 20 at bats, going 1-5 with a double and RBI.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4, scoring a run and recorded his 3rd outfield assist of the season as part of a 7-6-2 putout at the plate in the 4th inning.

It was a "bullpen" game for the Red Sox. Ryan Brasier started going 1 scoreless inning. Colten Brewer went 3 innings allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. Marcus Walden blew the save when he allowed a run in the 5th inning. Jeffrey Springs took the loss allowing 3 runs on 5 hits in 1.1 innings. Phillips Valdez gave up 1 run in 2 innings on 3 hits before Dylan Covey pitched a scoreless 9th inning. In total the Red Sox pitchers allowed 16 hits on the night striking out 8 and walking 8. Tampa Bay left 13 batters on base

Manuel Margot was 4-4 for the Rays with 2 doubles and a run batted in, Kefub Kuernauer was 2-4 with a double, driving in 3 runs while Michael Perez was 2-5 driving in 2 runs

Boston is now 6-10 while Tampa Bay is 9-8. The 2 teams play Tuesday night with the pregame starting at 6:30 and 1st pitch at 7:30 on AM 1370 WDEA.