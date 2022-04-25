Red Sox Place Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on Restricted List

The Boston Red Sox placed pitchers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the Restricted List prior to the series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Monday, April 25th. The 2 players are not vaccinated against COVID and are prohibited from entering Canada. They will not be paid or earn service time while on the restricted list.

The Red Sox added right handed pitchers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber to the active major league roster to take their places.

Danish has appeared in 2 games for the Red Sox this season , allowing 0 runs and 0 hits in 3.0 innings. He has yet to allow a run in 3 relief appearances in Worcester, striking out 6 batters in 3.0 innings.

Schreiber has made 5 appearances for Worcerster going 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA. Opponents are batting .200 against him and he has 13 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play a 4-game series. Here Monday night's game on 101.9 The Rock with the pregame starting at 6:07 and 1st pitch at 7;07 p.m.