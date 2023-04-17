Red Sox Make Roster Moves Prior to Patriot’s Day Game

The Boston Red Sox' Front Office was busy Monday morning, in advance of the 11:10 a.m. Patriot's Day Game against the Los Angeles Angels and announced the following roster moves.

The Red Sox made the following roster moves

Reinstated right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello from the 15-Day Injured List.

from the 15-Day Injured List. Recalled outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester.

from Triple-A Worcester. Optioned infielder Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester following yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

to Triple-A Worcester following yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Designated right-handed pitcher Jake Faria for assignment.

The Red Sox will look to sweep the Angels Monday morning, but will have to beat Shohei Ohtani who is 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA this season.

The Red Sox are 71-54 all time on Patriot's Day.

You can listen to the pregame at 10:10 a.m. with the 1st pitch at 11:10 a.m. on 92.9 WEZQ in Bangor, AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.