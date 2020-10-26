Red Sox Make Roster Moves

The Boston Red Sox made a series of roster moves on Monday, October 26th. Their 40 man roster now stands at 35.

The Red Sox outrighted utility fielder Tzu-Wei Lin and right handed pitcher Robinson Leyer from the major league roster to Pawtucket

Tzu-Wei Lin had 52 at bats in 2020 with 8 hits. He scored 3 runs and batted .154

Robinson Leyer appeared in 6 games in 2020. He started 1 game and pitched a total of 4.2 innnings, striking out 9. He had a ERA of 21.21

Left handed pitcher Mike Kickham, right handed pitcher Zack Godley and right handed pitcher Andrew Triggs were outrighted from the major league roster. All 3 elected to become free agents.

Kickham was 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 2020. He appeared in 6 games, starting 2. He threw 14 innings and had 17 strikeouts.

Godley was 0-4 with a 8.16 ERA in 2020. He appeared in 8 games, starting 7. He threw 28.2 innings and had 28 strikeouts.

Triggs was 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA in 2020. He appeared in 5 games, starting 2. He threw 8.1 innings and had 7 strikeouts.