Red Sox Lose to Reds 2-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Tuesday, May 31st at Fenway Park, as the Reds score 2 unearned runs.The Red Sox bats have gone suddenly quiet, managing only 4 hits for the 2nd night in a row.

Michael Wacha was the tough-luck loser for Boston. He went 5.2 innings, allowing just 3 hits and struck out 3. He allowed 1 unearned run.

Austin Davis came on and pitched 1 inning. Tyler Danish went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits, striking out 3. Jake Diekman retired the final 2 batters, but allowed 1 unearned run.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a RBI single in the 9th inning, snapping an 0-14 streak.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a single in the 1st inning and doubled in the 9th inning. But his throwing error led to the 1st Reds' run in the 6th inning.

Cincinnati's 2nd run came on a Xander Bogaerts' error in the 9th.

Luis Castillo pitched 6 shutout innings for the Reds, allowing just 1 hit, walking 3 and striking out 10.

The Reds and Red Sox conclude the quick 2-game series Wednesday night. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock. Garrett Whitlock is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.